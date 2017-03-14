The home-brewed composite of advanced metrics that I wrote about in Monday's Bracket Math column gives Rhody a 41.2% chance of winning here, and that's using Creighton's full-season numbers. Once you factor in the absence of injured and disgraced Bluejays point guard Mo Watson, I think the odds are closer to 50%, which makes URI the most likely first-round winner of the 11-or-higher seeds.

I'm no fan of the Rams' shorts—the hero on this team is freshman guard Jeff Dowtin, who rolls them up at the waistband to hide that weird band of Ram-horn graphics—but love the way they defend on the perimeter. If you put every Division I team in a matrix with its defensive three-point rate (the ratio of 3PAs to overall FGAs a team allows) and defensive three-point accuracy allowed as the two axes, there isn't any real correlation between the two. But a few defenses seem to have mastered the ability to both limit three-point attempts and deflate three-point percentage, the best examples of which are Rhode Island, Duke and Saint Mary's.

(Chart data source: kenpom.com)

Watch this video of one of the Rams' defensive possessions against a three-point happy Davidson team in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament, and you'll see how some of of this works. Dan Hurley's team plays extended, pressure man-to-man, with hard close-outs on the catch, help-side defenders often staying glued to shooters and switches on high ballscreens.

The result of all this is that Rhode Island allows the third-lowest jump-shot efficiency of any team in the nation, according to Synergy's unadjusted data …

… and that might limit the effectiveness of the jump-shooters that Creighton will need to score, namely Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas.