Report: Washington fires head coach Lorenzo Romar

Washington has fired head coach Lorenzo Romar, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reports.

Romar, 58, has coached the Huskies since 2002. They went just 9–22 this season, with presumptive No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz on the roster. Washington has not been to the NCAA tournament since 2011.

Romar went 298–195 at Washington with two trips to the Sweet 16. The Huskies had especially struggled in recent years, despite producing multiple NBA first-round picks including Marquese Chriss and Dejounte Murray last season and players including Isaiah Thomas and Terrence Ross.

The subtext to Romar’s firing is the future of Michael Porter Jr., considered a potential No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. Porter’s father is an assistant under Romar, who is Porter Jr.’s godfather. Porter Jr. and younger brother Jontay are both committed to the Huskies, the former for next season and the latter for 2018. Both Porter brothers could conceivably play college basketball elsewhere, in addition to other highly-rated recruits committed to Washington next season.

Romar had previously been linked via reports to the Missouri job, which will reportedly be filled by Cuonzo Martin, who resigned at Cal on Wednesday.

