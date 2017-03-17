Arkansas’ first-round win over Seton Hall was marred by a controversial flagrant foul call that effectively handed the game to the Razorbacks.

Seton Hall trailed by 1 when Desi Rodriguez fouled Jaylen Barford on his way to the rim, appearing to push him in the back in a manner the referees deemed excessive. After review and a Flagrant-1 ruling, the Razorbacks received two foul shots and possession on their way to a 77–71 win.

A push in the back is technically a flagrant by definition. Barford appeared to trip as a result of the push, which may have exacerbated the nature of the contact.

Watch below.

Arkansas faces the winner of North Carolina and Texas Southern on Sunday.