LIU-Brooklyn has approached legendary coach Larry Brown about its head coaching vacancy, Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports reports.

Brown, 76, spent four seasons as the head coach at SMU before abruptly resigning in July. He expressed interest in September in taking over as the head coach of a Long Island high school but did not take the job.

Brown “yearns to get back to coaching” one source told Rothstein while another added that Brown is expected to meet soon with LIU officials.

LIU fired head coach Jack Perri at the end of the season. He had been the head coach since 2012 and led the Blackbirds to the NCAA tournament in his first season. Perri, who had been at the school as an assistant since 2005, led the team to a 20–12 record this season and a second-place finish in the Northeast Conference.

Brown, who has been coaching since 1965, won an NBA championship with the Pistons in 2004 and an NCAA title with Kansas in 1988.