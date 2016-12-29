As the College Football Playoff semifinals near, the SI college football staff makes their final picks for the semifinal games as well as the national championship. Can Washington shock the world and beat Alabama? None of our writers think so, but Andy Staples warns the nation about the perils of hype surrounding juggernauts like Alabama. Unsure about who to pick between Ohio State and Clemson? Brian Hamilton argues that the result of that game might hinge on which team features the better passing attack. Take a look at our Peach Bowl preview as well as our Fiesta Bowl preview to prepare yourself for the big games, and be sure to dive into the rest of SI.com's coverage of this year's College Football Playoff. New Year's Eve is nearing, so let the games begin.

College Football Playoff semifinals

Bowl Staples Thamel Schnell Hamilton Niesen Becht Baum-

gaertner (1) Alabama vs. (4) Wash. (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

College Football Playoff final