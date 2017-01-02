As Monday night’s Sugar Bowl between Oklahoma and Auburn was going to halftime, Tigers fans began chanting “He hits women!” at Sooners running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon, a sophomore, was suspended for the 2014 season after he punched a female student, leaving her with several broken bones in her face.

Players on both sides motioned to the crowd to get louder, though it appeared that they were looking at their respective fanbases.

• Bob Stoops's true standards come into light with Joe Mixon video

Video of Auburn students chanting "He hits women!" at Joe Mixon, while Mixon & Mayfield wave their arms in the "louder" motion. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Wi2St05390 — Brady Vardeman (@BradyVardeman) January 3, 2017

Video of Mixon hitting Molitor was released in December after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled it public record. He accepted an “Alford Plea” to the misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

Mixon publicly apologized for the incident two weeks ago.