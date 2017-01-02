College Football

Fans chant ‘He hits women’ at Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon during Sugar Bowl

SI Wire
3 hours ago

As Monday night’s Sugar Bowl between Oklahoma and Auburn was going to halftime, Tigers fans began chanting “He hits women!” at Sooners running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon, a sophomore, was suspended for the 2014 season after he punched a female student, leaving her with several broken bones in her face.

Players on both sides motioned to the crowd to get louder, though it appeared that they were looking at their respective fanbases.

• Bob Stoops's true standards come into light with Joe Mixon video

Video of Mixon hitting Molitor was released in December after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled it public record. He accepted an “Alford Plea” to the misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

Mixon publicly apologized for the incident two weeks ago.

