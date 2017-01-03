Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Tennessee defensive end Robert Ayers ripped Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin after the former Alabama offensive coordinator left his job just a week before the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Kiffin left Alabama saying he wanted concentrate on his new job. He also left Tennesee after just one season in 2009 to take the head coaching job at Southern California.

Ayers left Tennessee for the NFL before Kiffin took the job there, but took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his opinion about Kiffin moving on from Alabama.

So Lane Kiffin says he bailed on Bama before national championship "for the players" 😂😂😂 what a joke! Guess that's why he bailed on UT too 🤔 — Robert Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) January 3, 2017

A coach can bail on players and the university 1 WEEK BEFORE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP but players can't transfer at will.. — Robert Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) January 3, 2017

Steve Sarkisian will assume coordinator duties for Alabama, which with a victory over Clemson on Monday would claim its fifth national championship in the last eight years.

- Scooby Axson