College Football

Ex-Tennessee DE rips Lane Kiffin for leaving Alabama

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Tennessee defensive end Robert Ayers ripped Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin after the former Alabama offensive coordinator left his job just a week before the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Kiffin left Alabama saying he wanted concentrate on his new job. He also left Tennesee after just one season in 2009 to take the head coaching job at Southern California.

Ayers left Tennessee for the NFL before Kiffin took the job there, but took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his opinion about Kiffin moving on from Alabama.

Steve Sarkisian will assume coordinator duties for Alabama, which with a victory over Clemson on Monday would claim its fifth national championship in the last eight years.

- Scooby Axson

