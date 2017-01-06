Quarterback Tanner Morgan, linebacker Trenton Guthrie, defensive end Esezi Otomewo, receiver Chris Bell and defensive tackle Noah Hickcox have flipped their recruiting decision from Western Michigan to Minnesota to follow head coach P.J. Fleck.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I am happy to announce that I have received an offer from and will be committing to the University of Minnesota,” Hickcox wrote on Twitter. “I love Western Michigan and all it has done for me but it has been a life long dream of mine and a promise that I made to my dad that if the opportunity came where I could play the sport I love in the B1G conference I would take it. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, and helped make my dreams come true. Thank you.”

Blessed to say I have been offered and have committed to following Coach Fleck to The University of Minnesota! #SkiUMah #RTB 〽️ pic.twitter.com/aahqititLg — Trenton Guthrie (@T_Guthrie5) January 7, 2017

Fleck signed a five-year, $18.5 million contract to head the Golden Gophers. He is coming off a 13-1 season and appeared in the Cotton Bowl, where the Broncos lost 24-16 to Wisconsin. He finished his four years at Western Michigan with a 30–22 record.

While at Western Michigan, Fleck was able to recruit some of the best classes in the Mid-American Conference.