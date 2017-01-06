College Football

Five Western Michigan recruits follow P.J. Fleck to Minnesota

SI Wire
Saturday January 7th, 2017

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, linebacker Trenton Guthrie, defensive end Esezi Otomewo, receiver Chris Bell and defensive tackle Noah Hickcox have flipped their recruiting decision from Western Michigan to Minnesota to follow head coach P.J. Fleck.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I am happy to announce that I have received an offer from and will be committing to the University of Minnesota,” Hickcox wrote on Twitter. “I love Western Michigan and all it has done for me but it has been a life long dream of mine and a promise that I made to my dad that if the opportunity came where I could play the sport I love in the B1G conference I would take it. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, and helped make my dreams come true. Thank you.”

Ex-Minnesota coach Kill rips firing of Claeys

Fleck signed a five-year, $18.5 million contract to head the Golden Gophers. He is coming off a 13-1 season and appeared in the Cotton Bowl, where the Broncos lost 24-16 to Wisconsin. He finished his four years at Western Michigan with a 30–22 record.

While at Western Michigan, Fleck was able to recruit some of the best classes in the Mid-American Conference.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters