College Football

Five-star OT Foster Sarell commits to Stanford

Quickly

  • Stanford secured a commitment from the nation's top offensive tackle on Saturday, as Foster Sarell pledged to the Cardinal.
Scout.com
Scout.com
an hour ago

Stanford was well-represented at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday. 

Colby Parkinson, the top tight end in the class, and Walker Little, the #2 offensive tackle, played for the West, and the top quarterback, Davis Mills, was in attendance but did not play because of a knee injury. 

The Cardinal added a big (literally and figuratively) commitment in the top tackle in the class, Foster Sarell, who announced his commitment to Stanford during the bowl game.

The five-star offensive tackle (#2 overall) is the highest-ranked overall player the Cardinal have ever brought in since the Scout database was created in 2002. 

Additionally, since the Scout database’s creation, the Cardinal have had one top-ten overall recruits in quarterback Trent Edwards in 2002. The 2017 class features two: Sarell, #2 overall, and the #3 player in the class in quarterback Davis Mills. 

The thought of the top two offensive tackles pairing up on The Farm is a scary one for opposing Pac-12 defenses. Both Sarell, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and Little, 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, spent time at multiple positions along the offensive line at Army All-American Bowl practices. It could be a preview of what is to come at Stanford.  

This is the ninth commitment for the Cardinal in the 2017 class and the third five-star recruit to come in, joining Davis Mills and Walker Little. The average star rating for the class is four stars per commit. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters