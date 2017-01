A 24-yard pass from wide receiver ArDarius Stewart and a subsequent 30-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jalen Hurts gave Alabama a late 31–28 lead over Clemson in Monday’s national championship game.

Down four, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian decided to call a trick play just one play after Damien Harris ran for a crucial first down on 4th-and-1. It paid off.

It gave Hurts 63 yards on 10 carries.