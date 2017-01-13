California is in contract negotiations with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox to make him the next head football coach, Fox Sports’s Bruce Feldman reports.

Wilcox, 40, would replace Sonny Dykes, who was fired last weekend after four seasons and a 19–30 record over four seasons with the Golden Bears.

Wilcox, who was a Cal assistant from 2003 to '05, spent one season at Wisconsin and has had previous stops at USC, Washington, Tennessee, and Boise State.

California has been known for its offense over the years and its defense struggled in 2016, ranking 125th of 128 FBS teams in total defense and 127th in scoring defense. The Golden Bears also gave up 6.71 yards per play. Wisconsin's defense last season ranked fourth in the NCAA in scoring.

The Bears went 5–7 last season, losing four of their last five games.

- Scooby Axson