The latest recruiting news and notes from Scout.com

Prospect of the week: Elijah Hicks

La Mirada (Calif.) cornerback Elijah Hicks committed to Notre Dame in October and everthing seemed to point to him sticking with the Irish. But then out of the blue, this week, he flipped to California and signed early enrollment papers with the Bears. The interesting part of it was that his commitment and subsequent signing came just two days after Cal fired head coach Sonny Dykes. Hicks visited Cal in early December when Dykes was still the coach so the visit to Berkeley and the Cal program outweighed any concerns of who was coaching the Bears.

Visit of the week: Stephen Carr

Fontana (Calif.) Summit running back Stephen Carr will take an official visit to Oregon this weekend. Carr, a five star prospect ranked the No. 3 back in the nation, is a long time USC commit but has always wanted to take a few of official visits. UCLA could also get a visit but the Trojans will be very tough to beat here. He'll likely visit USC next weekend and it wouldn't surprise us if he shuts down his recruitment following that trip.

Prospect on the rise: Ty Jones

Provo (Utah) receiver Ty Jones had a monster senior season for Provo but it wasn't until the U.S. Army All-American Bowl that we saw him really star against elite competition. Jones had a big week in San Antonio and followed up his big year and will move in to the Scout 300 next week. The Washington Huskies have his commitment and Jones said in San Antonio that he's re-solidified his commitment to the Huskies. Ohio State did offer him this week.​

Underclassman of the week: Colson Yankoff

Coeur d'Alene (Idaho) 2018 four-star quarterback Colson Yankoff was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year in Idaho in late December and now that he's opened up his recruitment after being an early verbal to Oregon, more schools are getting involved. Two Big 12 schools offered him in the past two weeks, TCU and Baylor while more Pac-12 schools are taking a longer look at the four-star and figure to watch him throw this spring.

Commitment watch: Austin Jackson

Phoenix (Ariz.) North Canyon offensive lineman Austin Jackson could be closing in on his decision this week. Jackson said last week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl that he was ready to make his decision, choosing between Arizona State, USC and Washington. He said he could visit Arizona and Michigan with his final two visits, but also indicated he was ready to wrap up his recruitment and not drag it out much longer. The five-star is one of only two uncommitted five-stars from the West, along with Joseph Lewis.