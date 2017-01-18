Northern Michigan offensive lineman Anthony Herbert was found dead in his dorm room following a morning workout, the school announced.

He was 20 years old.

"In my brief time with Anthony, I could tell that he was a great young man," said head coach Kyle Nystrom. "He was well respected by his coaches and teammates and was a leader on the offensive line. We are devastated by this tragedy, and we are keeping his family in our prayers."

Rest easy Anthony. Thank you so much for all the happiness and joy you brought you my life. Please pray for the Herbert family. pic.twitter.com/dia2I67nbn — Rob Boss (@CoachRBoss) January 17, 2017

According to ESPN.com, Herbert participated in a morning workout with teammates and then had breakfast before returning to his dorm room. Medical personnel were called to Herbert's dorm room, but they were unable to resuscitate him.

"Anthony's passing is felt deeply by many," Athletics Director Forrest Karr said. "He made a positive impact on our campus and was everything we hope for in a student-athlete. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we are focused on supporting them during this difficult time."

Herbert started all 11 games at left guard for Division II Northern Michigan during the 2016 season.

- Scooby Axson