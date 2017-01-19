Down
#DearAndy: Will the ACC–Big Ten Challenge come to college football?
2:01 | College Football
#DearAndy: Will the ACC–Big Ten Challenge come to college football?
College Football

Will the ACC-Big Ten Challenge come to college football? #DearAndy

  In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…Will the ACC-Big Ten Challenge come to college football? Will the NCAA impose off-season workout limits?
Andy Staples
an hour ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Will the ACC-Big Ten Challenge come to college football? The nonconference college basketball tournament has been an effective way to pit some of the nation's top teams against each other. It seems like a great idea for college football.

2:08 | College Football
#DearAndy: Will the NCAA impose offseason workout limits?

• Will the NCAA impose off-season workout limits? This is an important topic to address in the wake of the story that multiple Oregon football players were hospitalized following grueling workouts. The Ducks' strength coach was suspended.

