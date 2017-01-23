A look at Scout's top 25 classes with just over a week to go to Signing Day.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have overtaken conference rival Alabama for the top spot right now and a good December-January stretch has been the cause of that. In the last two months, the Bulldogs have received commitments from seven four-star commits and one five-star in the nation's top athlete, DeAngelo Gibbs. They received an early Christmas present last month when massive offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson chose them despite many thinking Michigan was his lead school. Five-star quarterback Jake Fromm and high four-star running back D'Andre Swift will benefit from Wilson. Wilson should challenge for early playing time and top five JUCO prospect D'Marcus Hayes should be an immediate contributor as well.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide have 25 commits with nine of them in the national Top 100 including the nation's top prospect, running back Najee Harris who the Tide held off Michigan for. Harris is already signed and on campus. Two top junior college prospects, defensive end Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Elliot Baker should play immediately given the players who need to be replaced at those positions. Five-star prep linebackers Dylan Moses and VanDarius Cowan bring further star power to the class. Strong-armed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and quick-footed receiver Jerry Jeudy look to form a dangerous combination for the future.

3. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines are preparing to sign another big class. An important piece committed at the Army Bowl in offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga, giving the Wolverines a national prospect at a position where immediate time may be available. Linebacker is another position where freshmen can compete and Josh Ross, Jordan Anthony and Drew Singleton, if healthy, have the skills to be in the mix. Wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black and cornerback Ambry Thomas are other strong candidates to play early.​

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

No class in the country has the Buckeyes' quality per player average. They are averaging a stunning 4.26 stars per recruit in the class and 12 members of the class are in the national top 100. The only one of the 19 commits who is not a four or five star is kicker Blake Haubeil (no kickers are ranked as four-stars nationally). Five-star quarterback Tate Martell remains the headliner of the class in terms of star power, but defensive end Chase Young is the class' highest ranked player and a potential future star. After losing players in the secondary to the draft, the Buckeyes recently landed five-star Texan Jeffrey Okudah to go along with several other top defensive backs in the class. He and Shaun Wade both were Army All-Americans. On the offensive side, five-star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis could be a high draft choice one day.

5. Oklahoma Sooners

Four-star offensive tackle Adrian Ealy committed to the Sooners to start off their January, giving them a further lead in their quest to finish with the top class in the Big 12. Several members of this very strong class signed early and enrolled in school to go through spring practice. That includes linebackers Addison Gumbs and Kenneth Murray, two of the headliners in the defensive class. Marquise Brown, a speedy junior college receiver, was the nation's No. 11 junior college prospect and should pay immediate dividends.​

6. Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies have 27 commitments and 20 have come from their home-state. That includes five-star linebacker Anthony Hines. Offensively, this is a class that gives Kevin Sumlin some weapons. He gets a mobile quarterback in Kellen Mond and a big, physical receiver in Jhamon Ausbon who, at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, has future draft pick potential. In addition to Hines, four-star safeties Derrick Tucker and Myles Jones and four-star backers Devodrick Johnson and Santino Marchiol make this a well-rounded class.​

7. LSU Tigers

The offensive line and secondary are the stories of this class. In the back-seven, five-star safety Jacoby Stevens is already signed and ready to come in and potentially fill Jamal Adams' spot. Four-star safety Grant Delpit is also on campus early. Cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr. adds yet another Scout 300 member to the secondary. On the offensive line Austin Deculus, another early enrollee, leads the way joined by fellow four-stars Saahdiq Charles and Edward Ingram. The triggerman in the class is four-star quarterback Myles Brennan.​

8. Florida State Seminoles

Four commits in January, safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, a flip from South Carolina, defensive end Tre Lawson, wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and cornerback Ontaria Wilson have moved this class up. Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh earning his fifth star after a dominating Under Armour Game week helped as well. This all happened after the Noles landed the nation's No. 3 player, five-star running back Cam Akers. Four-star junior college linebacker Adonis Thomas may see the field early.

9. Auburn Tigers

Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham and four-star JUCO running back Octavius Matthews, a top ten national prospect, give this team two top end additions on offense. The twin towers of five-star offensive tackle Calvin Ashley and four-star counterpart Austin Troxell will be of interest to both Stidham and Matthews. Much of the class' top-ranked commits are on offense, but linebacker Tadarian Moultry and safety Carlito Gonzalez bring talent to the defensive side as well.

10. Tennessee Volunteers

Five-star in-state offensive tackle Trey Smith is a class-making type prospect and signed early with the Vols. They have three other top 100 national prospects in the class so far, defensive tackle Eric Crosby, running back Ty Chandler and safety Maleik Gray.

11. Maryland Terrapins

D.J. Durkin's crew continues to be one of the biggest surprises in the entire country. The Terps have eight four-star commits, all but one of them from the all-important "DMV" recruiting area of D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Offensive linemen Marcus Minor and Jordan McNair along with quarterback Kasim Hill are the headliners on offense. Two 6-foot-2 defensive backs, Deon Jones and Markquese Bell are the highest-ranked commits on defense.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

A good end to the season has coincided with a good class for James Franklin's team. Five-star cornerback Lamont Wade was a big-time recent addition. He is already signed and on campus. Four-star defensive tackle Fred Hansard, speedy four-star cornerback Donovan Johnson and four-star safety Jonathan Sutherland bring further star-power to the defense. Offensively, the Nittany Lions have been able to close down two commits, guard C.J. Thorpe and wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer after other schools tried to poach them late.​

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish have some spots to fill late, and should they hit on some targets, could see the class ranking go up. Four-star offensive tackle Aaron Banks was one of the bigger recent additions, both in significance and in actual size (6-7, 310 pounds). The class' highest ranked prospects are tight end Brock Wright, linebacker David Adams and offensive tackle Josh Lugg who had a good week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.​

14. Louisville Cardinals

Scout 300 defensive end Aaron Odom committing last week gave this class a boost. That was just after the Cards had added four-star guard Caleb Chandler. Running back Colin Wilson is the highest ranked player in the class followed by safety C.J. Avery and athlete Russ Yeast, a four-star Kentucky legacy and Under Armour All-American who Notre Dame is making a late run at.

15. USC Trojans

Defensive tackle Brandon Pili, cornerback Je'Quari Godfrey and offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie's additions helped give the class a bump. That is in addition to national top 40 prospect and nation's No. 3 safety Bubba Bolden committing earlier in the month during what has been a good stretch for the Trojans.

16. Washington Huskies

The Huskies making a playoff is now complemented by a top 20 national class. The month of January has been a good one for them with offensive tackle Cole Norgaard and defensive end Joe Tryon committing. They join a class that already had seven Scout 300 prospects, none higher on the board than tight end Hunter Bryant, the nation's No. 2 player at his position. Wide receiver Ty Jones moved up the rankings and into four-star territory after a great week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.​

17. Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans are looking to close strong and have started the home stretch with new commitments from defensive end DeAri Todd and cornerback Tre Person. Four-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons, a one-time Ohio State commit jumped in earlier this month. He is the fourth in-state four-star in the class joining wide receivers Cody White and Hunter Rison and offensive lineman Jordan Reid. Tight end Matt Dotson gives the Spartans another four-star at a position where they have had success developing talent.

18. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Hokies have had a great run in January starting with the addition of five-star safety Devon Hunter, the nation's top prospect at his position. He is a big, athletic kid who is a great candidate to play early. His commitment was followed by cornerback Bryce Watts and four-star linebacker Dylan Rivers. Offensively, the class is led by four-star wide receiver Tahj Capehart and four-star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

19. Miami Hurricanes

The Canes have 19 commits in the class, many of the higher ranked prospects coming from the city of Miami including 356-pound offensive tackle Navaughn Donaldson and safety Trajan Bandy. One of the big gets from outside the state is California defensive end D.J. Johnson, the class' highest ranked player. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry and defensive end Jonathan Garvin are two more Scout 300 players in the class.​

20. UCLA Bruins

The Bruins have added eight new commits in January alone including five-star cornerback Darnay Holmes. Scout 300 defensive tackle Martin Andrus also committed. He should form a formidable duo on the inside with Greg Rogers, a national top 100 prospect. Those two will be flanked by defensive end Jaelan Phillips, the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and top defensive end, a potential superstar pass rusher.

21. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Four-star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, a one-time Ohio State commit, was a huge addition for Nebraska this month. He gives them seven prospects inside the Scout 300 along with fellow wide receivers Keyshawn Johnson and Jaevon McQuitty. Four-star quarterback Tristan Gebbia, an early enrollee, will have the responsibility of getting these playmakers the football. The defensive class is led by linebacker Avery Roberts, a top 150 national prospect and four-star defensive tackle Deiontae Watts.

22. Clemson Tigers

The Tigers only have 13 commits currently but ten of those 13 are four-stars and nine are inside the Scout 300. The top-ranked recruit in the class is wide receiver Tee Higgins, a tall, athletic pass-catcher who will remind Tigers fans of their recent line of outstanding wideouts. He will have a top five quarterback prospect throwing to him in Hunter Johnson. Fellow four-star wide receiver Amari Rodgers gives Johnson yet another weapon. Four-star safety A.J. Terrell leads the defensive class and a team who has had great success in recruiting top defensive linemen adds another in four-star defensive end Jordan Williams.​

23. South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks have two national top 200 prospects committed in wide receiver/cornerback Jamyest Williams and wide receiver OrTre Smith. Four-star junior college cornerback Keisean Nixon will give the Gamecocks some immediate help in the secondary. Defensive tackle M.J. Webb comes in from Georgia with high expectations. Chad Terrell teams with Smith to give the team two wide receivers who are over 200 pounds.​

24. Florida Gators

The Gators only have 15 committed right now, but over half the class is in the four-star range. Cornerback Marco Wilson is the younger brother of projected 1st Round pick Quincy Wilson. Defensive end Zachary Carter is the highest ranked player in the class and has the size and ability to potentially play early. Bookend tackles Kadeem Telfort and T.J. Moore were important adds on the offensive line.​

25. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks had an important recent addition with safety Kamren Curl. They also have a good JUCO class coming in led by four-star wide receiver Brandon Martin, a big, physical target. Safety Montaric Brown is a four-star prospect who stayed in-state despite other offers. The offensive line class got a big boost from 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Dalton Wagner who comes down from Illinois.​