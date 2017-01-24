The latest recruiting news and notes around the ACC.

Visit of the week: Levi Jones

Austin (Texas) Westlake Scout 300 outside linebacker Levi Jones is making an official visit sprint to signing day, and it concludes with this weekend's trip to Florida State. Jones, the No. 11 outside linebacker, made official visits to UCLA and USC last weekend, and he is slated to visit Texas A&M midweek before the trip to Tallahassee. He made an official visit to Florida earlier this month.

Prospect of the week: Devon Hunter

Virginia Tech had a phenomenal weekend with adding commitments, including getting the nation's No. 1 safety in Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River's Devon Hunter. He chose the Hokies during a ceremony at his school in which he made the announcement using Metallica's "Enter Sandman," which is what plays when the Hokies enter the field on game day. Florida, Auburn and North Carolina were also heavily involved with Hunter.

Prospect on the rise: Kofi Wardlow

It took a while for schools to realize the talent level of Washington (D.C.) St. John's defensive end Kofi Wardlow, and now his recruitment is in flux because of it. The Maryland commit was offered by Notre Dame last week, and made an official visit to campus over the weekend. He is set to visit Virginia Tech this weekend, and that comes after he made official visits to Michigan State in early December and Pittsburgh earlier this month. He remains committed to the Terps, but Notre Dame is making a strong push for him. And given the week Virginia Tech had with adding some impressive commitments, do not overlook the Hokies.

Underclassman of the week: Hakeem Beamon

Chesterfield (Va.) L.C. Bird class of 2019 defensive end Hakeem Beamon had a great sophomore season. L.C. Bird is one of the premier programs in Virginia, and according to head coach David Bedwell, Beamon has a chance to be the biggest recruit in school history. He has early offers from North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Clemson, Duke and Maryland are also showing interest.

Commitment watch: Anthony McFarland

ACC or Big Ten? Scout 100 running back Anthony McFarland is announcing his decision Wednesday, and it is down to Miami and Maryland. This has been a back-and-forth recruitment, and his relationship with 'Canes coach Mark Richt and his fit in the offene has Miami as a real threat. Meanwhile, Maryland's campus is five minutes from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, and Terps coach D.J. Durkin is doing well with keeping prospects close to home. The Terps will be hard to beat, but ruling out Miami is not a good idea.​