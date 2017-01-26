LSU has flipped four-star linebacker Jacob Phillips from Oklahoma on Thursday, the Army All-American announced on Twitter.

The flip comes after months of pushing from the LSU staff, lead by General Manager Austin Thomas.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made in my life," Phillips said. "My family and I have prayed long and hard about what is best for my future and at this point I have decided to decommit from Oklahoma and commit to LSU!

"I feel this is in the best interest of my family and myself and I ask you to respect this. Thank you again and God Bless."

The No. 91 overall player for Scout fills a huge need for LSU as he is the first true middle linebacker to join LSU's now 21-member class. The No. 5 inside linebacker in the country joins four-star linebacker Patrick Queen in the linebacker group for the Tigers.

LSU is getting one of the biggest risers in the 2017 class, jumping up into the Top 100 of the Scout 300 with his downhill style of play, who plays with good speed going north-south. When he makes a tackle, he can knock the opponent back.

Phillips, who wrestled with the decision since unofficially visiting LSU this past weekend, thanked the Oklahoma staff, who visited last week with Bob Stoops and a few assistants in an effort to lock Phillips down before he took the trip to LSU.

"I would like to truly thank the University of Oklahoma, the team, the coaches, the fans and Coach Kish," the 6-3, 223-pound linebacker said. "All of you have given me a lot of support and I am very thankful for that."

Stay tuned to Tiger Blitz for more as LSU looks to close out the 2017 class with a few more high-priority linebackers including Willie Gay, Tyler Taylor, K'Lavon Chaisson and Markaviest Bryant. LSU jumped to No. 6 in the Scout rankings, right behind Oklahoma at No. 5 with the addition of Phillips.