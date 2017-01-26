College Football

How safe is Florida coach Jim McElwain's job? #DearAndy

#DearAndy: If 2017 turns into another mediocre season, is Jim McElwain safe at Florida?
#DearAndy: If 2017 turns into another mediocre season, is Jim McElwain safe at Florida?

  • It sounds crazy after back-to-back SEC East titles, but could Jim McElwain's job be in jeopardy if Florida disappoints this fall?
Andy Staples
#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

How safe is Florida head coach Jim McElwain’s job? If the Gators close with a mediocre recruiting class (they currently rank No. 31 in the country), fail to make significant progress on offense and go 7–6, could McElwain get fired in 2017? Yes, McElwain has won the SEC East in each of his first two years, but how much does that count for given the state of the division?

#DearAndy: How can we stop the Browns from drafting Myles Garrett?

How can we save Myles Garrett from getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns? Short of framing him for a crime, how can we keep the Texas A&M star and likely No. 1 overall pick from having to play for the Browns? Can they be persuaded to draft another quarterback or something?

#DearAndy: What would your BBQ fantasy team be?

What would make your all-star barbecue meal? If you can pick two meats, two sides, one dessert and one “flex” from anywhere, what makes the cut for your fantasy barbecue team?

