College Football

Watch: Four-star Levi Jones fakes out Florida, FSU before committing to USC

Colin Becht
2 hours ago

Four-star outside linebacker Levi Jones committed to USC on Wednesday with a dramatic reveal. The Austin Westlake (Texas) High product unzipped his sweatshirt to first unveil a Florida T-shirt, only to take that off and reveal a Florida State T-shirt underneath. Not finished undressing, Jones pulled off the Seminoles T-shirt to show off a USC shirt, announcing “Fight on.”

Jones’s commitment is big victory for coach Clay Helton. As the No. 179 overall recruit and No. 11 outside linebacker recruit, he joins a Trojans class that includes 12 prospects ranked four- or five-stars currently. Jones adds to a flurry of high-profile recruits picking USC in the closing stretch, as four-star Marlon Tuipulotu flipped from Washington on Monday and four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao committed on Friday.

Here is Scout.com’s full scouting report on Jones:

Jones is a player who rose through the recruit ranks powered behind a strong junior year. He made a ton of plays as Austin Westlake made a deep march into the playoffs. He is always around the football and is physically a dominant force. He forces the action, making a good amount of plays behind the line of scrimmage and shows bursts of speed in the open field allowing him to chase down plays from sideline-to-sideline. He is long and lean and has the frame to be an even more impressive specimen as he matures. The brother of Cayleb Jones, who was also a Scout 300 prospect.

