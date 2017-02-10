College Football

Woman punched by Joe Mixon says gay slur escalated incident

SI Wire
2 hours ago

In a video released by the Norman, Okla. police department, a woman who was punched by former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon says the incident started after Mixon made unwanted sexual advances toward her and later called her friend a gay slur.

Mixon has said that that racial slurs were hurled at him during the incident.

Mixon's attorney Blake Johnson denies his client verbally harassed Amelia Molitor.

"In her police interview, Ms. Molitor herself admits her memories of the night are hazy and scattered. Eyewitnesses report that Ms. Molitor was belligerent and apparently inebriated," Johnson said.

"When I said I would never in a million years go anywhere with you, he goes, 'Oh, so you'd rather go home with that f---ing f----t?'" Molitor said in the police interview. "I got really mad, so I faced Joe and was like, 'Don't f--- with me. Do not mess with my friend. Just stop. Go away.' And he was like, 'Oh, you're a bad b----, what are you going to do about it?'"

In the video, Molitor can be seen lunging at Mixon and slapping him. Mixon punched Molitor, fracturing four bones in her face.

Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season after being charged with a misdemeanor after hitting Molitor at a sandwich shop near campus. He later apologized to Molitor.

Molitor sued Mixon in civil court for negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, but a judge threw out a majority of the lawsuit,

Mixon led Oklahoma in rushing this season, and despite receiving a first-round grade, reportedly won't be invited to the NFL Combine which starts later this month.

- Scooby Axson

