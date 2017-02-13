Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder says he is being treated for throat cancer, but will continue coaching the football team, the school announced Monday.

Snyder says he has received outpatient treatment at KU Medical Center for about three weeks, and adds he is "getting along very well."

“I feel bad having to release this information about my health in this manner prior to sharing it in person with so many personal friends, distant family, players and their families, past and present, and many of the Kansas State football family so close to our program,” Snyder said in a statement. “But, with so much talk presently out there, I certainly owe it to everyone to make them aware of my condition.

The 77-year old Snyder just completed his 25th year at Kansas State. The Wildcats went 9–4 last season capping off the year with a victory in the Texas Bowl over Texas A&M.

"Coach Snyder’s health is of the utmost importance, and he has our full support during this time,” Kansas State athletic director John Currie said. “We will provide all of the necessary accommodations he and his family need to ensure a smooth treatment process. He will remain our head coach during this treatment period, and we look forward to seeing him on the field this spring and in pursuit of career win No. 203 on September 2.”

"The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson (in Houston, Texas) have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan which is being conducted in Kansas City," Snyder said. "Both ‘teams’ have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March."

Snyder, a four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, has a 202–105–1 record with the Wildcats. Kansas State is scheduled to open its 2017 season at home against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2.

