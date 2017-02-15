Clemson has proven its ability to replace ace defensive linemen and star receivers, but now the Tigers need to transition from the best quarterback in school history and one of the best college quarterbacks of the last decade. There is no “replacing” Deshaun Watson, but his departure shouldn’t take Clemson out of the national title discussion.

Pundits and fans are looking to five-star QB Hunter Johnson, who Clemson just signed as part of the class of 2017, but the allure of a potential star may not be a practical option for the season opener. Instead, that job may fall to Watson’s backup, Kelly Bryant, a dual-threat option; Chase Brice, a pro-style QB; or Zerrick Cooper, who enrolled early in 2016.

It’s not just Watson leaving: Running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Jordan Leggett and wide receivers Mike Williams, Artavis Scott and Deon Cain are gone too. But the Tigers have proven their recruiting mettle at all of those positions. Finding the right replacement for Watson will be a more significant challenge.

The host of likable options should help soothe the concerns of any Clemson fans, but the lingering anxiety of losing one of the program’s greatest players is understandable.