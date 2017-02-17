Parkway High School coach David Feaster has been let go days after saying in a radio interview that Alabama recruiters weren’t welcome on campus, the Shreveport Times reports.

Feaster had been the coach at Parkway for six seasons. He had reportedly made Alabama coaches unwelcome recruiting his program for more than a year, but recently drew attention after doubling down on that stance publicly on ESPN Radio, saying Alabama was not ethical in their recruiting tactics.

"LSU's welcome in my school anytime," Feaster said. "The only school that can't come to Parkway is Alabama. And there's a long story behind that, but it had to do with not being ethical in their recruiting.”

Parkway administration felt his comments brought negative attention and could hurt their players’ recruitment. Some ill will apparently stemmed from the recruitment of former Parkway and later LSU quarterback Brandon Harris.

In 18 years, Feaster is 168-66 as a head coach.