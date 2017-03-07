College Football

LA District Attorney declines to charge Osa Masina with rape, awaits Utah trial

2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) Prosecutors in Los Angeles have decided not to file sexual assault charges against suspended USC football player Osa Masina, who is awaiting trial on similar charges in Utah.

The LA County district attorney's office released documents on the decision Tuesday. They say it would be too difficult to prove in court that the victim was too intoxicated to provide consent, as she has alleged.

They say the evidence is stronger in the Utah case, which involves the same victim.

Masina has pleaded not guilty in Utah, his home state, and said the sex was consensual in both cases.

Think big: Daniel Faalele has coaches drooling—and he's never played a down

Prosecutors also declined to file charges against Masina's teammate Don Hill, who was also under investigation in the Los Angeles case.

The 19-year-old Masina was a high school standout in Utah and a sophomore linebacker for USC until he was suspended in September.

Both players have been removed from the roster entirely, the Los Angeles Times reports.

