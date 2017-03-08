College Football

Will any team that didn't change coaches look more different than Nebraska? #DearAndy

1:36 | College Football
#DearAndy: Will any team look more different than the Nebraska Huskers next year?
Andy Staples
an hour ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Will any team look more different than the Nebraska Huskers next year? Nebraska has gone through some drastic changes on both the offensive and defensive side heading into next season. Are there any other teams that haven't gone through a coaching change that sit in a similar situation? 

1:46 | College Football
#DearAndy: What events should the NFL add to the combine?

•  What events should the NFL add to the combine? We've already got the 40 yard dash, the three cone drill, the bench press, and more, but which events, (both realistic and ridiculous) does Andy think would make great television if they were added to the weekend? 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters