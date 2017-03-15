#DearAndy: Who is the best hoops/football combo player?

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Who are the best players to play both college football and college basketball? In honor of March Madness, who was the best to grace both the gridiron and the hardwood?

• Is USC getting too much preseason hype? Haven’t we seen supposedly championship-caliber Trojans teams flop before? Or is this USC squad actually capable of winning the Pac-12 and contending for a College Football Playoff berth?