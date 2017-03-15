College Football

Who's the best to play both college football and college basketball? #DearAndy

#DearAndy: Who is the best hoops/football combo player?
Andy Staples
an hour ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

Who are the best players to play both college football and college basketball? In honor of March Madness, who was the best to grace both the gridiron and the hardwood?

#DearAndy: Are the USC Trojans getting too much hype?

Is USC getting too much preseason hype? Haven’t we seen supposedly championship-caliber Trojans teams flop before? Or is this USC squad actually capable of winning the Pac-12 and contending for a College Football Playoff berth?

