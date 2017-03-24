College Football

Ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier found guilty on one count of child endangerment

Ex-Penn State AD, VP plead guilty to child endangerment in Sandusky case
Jurors reached a verdict in the criminal trial of Former Penn State president Graham Spanier. He was found guilty on one count of child endangerment, not guilty on a second count and not guilty of conspiracy for his role in the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.

Spanier was accused of acting illegally in the handling of a 2011 complaint about Sandusky showering with a boy. The prosecution team argued that Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz acted in a manner to preserve the university and their own reputations at the expense of the child's well-being.

Spanier did not testify in the trial. Curley and Schultz reached plea deals to a misdemeanor account of child endangerment and testified against Spanier.

Breaking down the lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, FAU

Spanier stepped down as president in 2011 when Sandusky was charged with child molestation. Sandusky has been in prison since his conviction in 2012. Head coach Joe Paterno was fired in the aftermath of the abuse scandal and died of cancer in early 2012.

The university has paid more than $90 million to settle civil claims.

