Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris is transferring to North Carolina, he announced Sunday.

Harris announced in February that he would transfer from LSU after being supplanted as the Tigers’ starter by Danny Etling. He is set to graduate from LSU this spring, making him eligible to play immediately next season.

“I have to say that I haven't been this excited in a while and can't do anything but thank God and my wonderful family for their continued support,” Harris wrote in a Facebook post annoucning his decision.

Harris started 12 games for LSU as a sophomore, leading the Tigers to a 9–3 record. He completed 53.8% of his passes that year with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He started LSU’s first two games as a junior before losing the job to Etling.

UNC is seeking to replace quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who declared early for the NFL draft is projected to be picked early in the first round.