​Below is the list of underclassmen who have forfeited their remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

The draft will take place on April 27-29 in Philadelphia. The Cleveland Browns, coming off a 1-15 season, own the first pick, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (2-14), Chicago Bears (3-13) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13).

Underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to file declaration papers with the NFL. The league will release an official list of early entrees on Jan. 20.

Names current as of Jan. 4, 2017.

Budda Baker, S, Washington

KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

James Conner, RB, Pitt

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Davon Godchaux, DL, LSU

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming

Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State

Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M

David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)

Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

John Ross, WR, Washington

Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson

Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M

David Sharpe, OT, Florida

Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss

Vincent Taylor, OT, Oklahoma State

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Eddie Vanderdoes, DL, UCLA

Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern

Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma

T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Marcus Williams, S, Utah

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

Stanley Williams, RB, Kentucky

Joe Yearby, RB, Miami