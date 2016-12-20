Down
Carmelo Anthony coaches his 9-year old son at Knicks practice facility
Carmelo Anthony coaches his 9-year old son at Knicks practice facility
Carmelo Anthony is teaching his son how to repeatedly jab step just like he does

Tuesday December 20th, 2016

Carmelo Anthony is beginning to instill the power of the jab step into his 9-year-old son, Kiyan.

Melo got some work in with Kiyan at the Knicks practice facility yesterday and worked extensively on his famous jab step out of the triple-threat. It’s become almost comical how often he uses the move, which he has perfected over the years.

Learning from dad..... 🏀

A video posted by LaLa (@lala) on

He’s also working on scooting down the baseline like his father does:

And with that, the college recruiting commences.

– Kenny Ducey

