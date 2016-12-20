Carmelo Anthony coaches his 9-year old son at Knicks practice facility

Carmelo Anthony is beginning to instill the power of the jab step into his 9-year-old son, Kiyan.

Melo got some work in with Kiyan at the Knicks practice facility yesterday and worked extensively on his famous jab step out of the triple-threat. It’s become almost comical how often he uses the move, which he has perfected over the years.

Learning from dad..... 🏀 A video posted by LaLa (@lala) on Dec 19, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

He’s also working on scooting down the baseline like his father does:

Carmelo Anthony worked with his son, 9-year-old Kiyan, for a long time after Knicks practice today. pic.twitter.com/PZJbgqRugI — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 19, 2016

And with that, the college recruiting commences.

– Kenny Ducey