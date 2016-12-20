Carmelo Anthony is teaching his son how to repeatedly jab step just like he does
Carmelo Anthony is beginning to instill the power of the jab step into his 9-year-old son, Kiyan.
Melo got some work in with Kiyan at the Knicks practice facility yesterday and worked extensively on his famous jab step out of the triple-threat. It’s become almost comical how often he uses the move, which he has perfected over the years.
He’s also working on scooting down the baseline like his father does:
Carmelo Anthony worked with his son, 9-year-old Kiyan, for a long time after Knicks practice today. pic.twitter.com/PZJbgqRugI— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 19, 2016
And with that, the college recruiting commences.
– Kenny Ducey