Extra Mustard

Tiger Woods is feeling the Christmas spirit

Extra Mustard
Thursday December 22nd, 2016

Tiger Woods is in the Christmas spirit, or so it seems.

No matter your holiday traditions, December is a time for giving and appreciating the year that was, even in a year like 2016 that can’t get out of here fast enough.

Tiger...well...he shared his tradition with Twitter on Thursday.

Some things are better when you don’t ask.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters