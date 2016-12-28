Extra Mustard

Uber driver disses Mack Brown with the former Texas coach in the car

Extra Mustard
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

A lesson to all Uber drivers: Check your backseat for any possible famous passenger before ripping them.

A San Antonio Uber driver had some choice words about former Texas football head coach Mack Brown without realizing that Brown was sitting in the back seat with ESPN's Adam Amin.

LSU football players eat 4,000 wings ahead of Citrus Bowl

No five-star rating for this driver. Next time, Brown uses Lyft.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters