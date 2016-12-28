Uber driver disses Mack Brown with the former Texas coach in the car
A lesson to all Uber drivers: Check your backseat for any possible famous passenger before ripping them.
A San Antonio Uber driver had some choice words about former Texas football head coach Mack Brown without realizing that Brown was sitting in the back seat with ESPN's Adam Amin.
Mack: "He sure couldn't."— Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016
Uber driver: *turns around....YOU'RE MACK BROWN."
Mack: "Hey there."
No five-star rating for this driver. Next time, Brown uses Lyft.