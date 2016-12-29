Extra Mustard

Arkansas player suspended from Belk Bowl after shoplifting at...Belk

Extra Mustard
11 minutes ago

On Thursday we learned that Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended from the Belk Bowl.

Read the fine print, and we learned that Sprinkle was suspended for shoplifting...

from Belk...

Which is a department store, for those previously unaware...

Which is sponsoring the bowl game that he would have been playing in...

For which as a participation gift, players receive a shopping trip to...

Belk.

Happy New Year.

Jeremy Woo

