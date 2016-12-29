On Thursday we learned that Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended from the Belk Bowl.

Read the fine print, and we learned that Sprinkle was suspended for shoplifting...

from Belk...

Which is a department store, for those previously unaware...

Which is sponsoring the bowl game that he would have been playing in...

For which as a participation gift, players receive a shopping trip to...

Belk.

Happy New Year.

- Jeremy Woo