A protester hung from a banner in a Brett Favre jersey at the Vikings game

Sunday January 1st, 2017

If you thought Week 17 would be boring, well, you thought wrong.

A guy at the Vikings game on Sunday in a Brett Favre jersey decided it would be a good idea to hang from a banner with his friend at U.S. Bank Stadium to protest U.S. Bank’s involvement with the Dakota Access Pipeline.

He made a phone call.

It seemed at first it was because of Sam Bradford’s incredibly hot start, but then an email cleared it up.

Almost as crazy as the guy who climbed Trump Tower to meet the then-presidential candidate.

– Kenny Ducey

