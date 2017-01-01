If you thought Week 17 would be boring, well, you thought wrong.

A guy at the Vikings game on Sunday in a Brett Favre jersey decided it would be a good idea to hang from a banner with his friend at U.S. Bank Stadium to protest U.S. Bank’s involvement with the Dakota Access Pipeline.

There is a guy in a #Vikings Brett Favre jersey hanging from a banner inside US Bank Stadium. For real. pic.twitter.com/MJRtqNX9Zz — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

Police have now moved folks in 7 rows below this climber guy. I'm guessing he is not planning to fall however. pic.twitter.com/S2hRc8UzYX — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

He made a phone call.

Dude making a casual phone call now pic.twitter.com/l1NC2Jz8Gf — EvanFitzgerald Fox32 (@EvanWFitzgerald) January 1, 2017

It seemed at first it was because of Sam Bradford’s incredibly hot start, but then an email cleared it up.

Was just emailed this press release about the protest at US Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kQ4lxA1hOl — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) January 1, 2017

Almost as crazy as the guy who climbed Trump Tower to meet the then-presidential candidate.

– Kenny Ducey