Bob Costas awkwardly tries to wink his way through the lyrics to ‘Hot In Herre’

Monday January 2nd, 2017

Everyone who was alive in 2002 knows the lyrics to Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” in which the St. Louis-born rapper helpfully suggests you regulate your body temperature by removing your clothes. That’s clearly too scandalous for 64-year-old Bob Costas, who stumbled his way through this painful introduction during the Winter Classic. 

Bob Costas would prefer everyone remain fully clothed. It’s raining in St. Louis, so perhaps it’s more sensible to wear a light jacket. 

