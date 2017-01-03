Extra Mustard

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to insist on splitting the bill at McDonald's

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo was making over a million dollars in salary when he first signed with the Bucks in 2013, but the extra padding in his bank account didn't stop him from being frugal. 

In this week's regional cover story for Sports Illustrated, SI's Lee Jenkins writes how Antetokounmpo​ made fast friends with Bucks' assistant video coordinator Ross Geiger when he moved to Milwaukee, but their friendship didn't inspire him to share his wealth.

Geiger was Antetokounmpo’s best friend in Milwaukee, the one who oversaw his graduation from EDM to hip-hop, and instructed him on which lyrics he could sing in public and which he could not. But when they ate dinner, even at McDonald’s, Antetokounmpo insisted on splitting the bill. Either he didn’t comprehend how much more he earned than a video guy, or he couldn’t bear to part with the cash.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was shocked Bucks coach Jason Kidd was a good player

But don't worry. It appears Antetokounmpo has finally grasped that he is rich enough to pick up the check. 

When Giannis inked his four-year, $100 million extension in September—after postponing the signing by four hours to accommodate a morning workout—he called Bucks co-owner Wes Edens at his hotel in Ireland. “I just wanted to say thank you for the money,” Antetokounmpo started. “It means so much to me and my family. I’m going to work very hard for it.” Then he offered to buy friends and family steak at the Capital Grille in Milwaukee for lunch. When the meat arrived, with appetizers and side dishes, Giannis looked alarmed. “I don’t know who’s paying for all this,” he cracked, “because I only said I’d get the steak.”

He has also since made up for his previous thriftiness to Geiger, declaring he would buy his meal at a trip to Wingstop. 

Sharing is caring, Giannis.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters