Watch: Family Feud contestant pops his Achilles while celebrating

10 minutes ago

Celebrating a victory can be a dangerous thing. Just ask Kendrys Morales.

On Family Feud, a contestant may have suffered an Achilles injury while rushing out to celebrate with their loved ones. You can tell the contestant is in pain as he hobbles over, grabs his loved one and if you read his lips carefully enough mentions that he popped his Achilles.

Watch the freak incident below:

Steve Harvey may have a future in NFL or NBA broadcasting or someone should at least have the sound clip of him saying "He just popped his Achilles" ready to go when a player goes down.

