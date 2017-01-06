Down
Greatest trash-talking moments of Steve Smith Sr.'s career
Steve Smith got off one more ether in his retirement letter

Friday January 6th, 2017

Steve Smith retires from the NFL as one of the league’s greatest trash talkers, and his farewell letter to Roger Goodell is proof.

The longtime Ravens wide receiver has made a living leaving defensive backs in the dust and letting them know about it on and off the field. In his retirement letter on Friday, he told the league office that he’d finally give “antagonizing defensive backs” a rest.

Steve will be missed by those of us who don’t cover receivers for a living. The game won’t be the same.

