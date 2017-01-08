Extra Mustard

Watch: English soccer manager gets choked up after fans chip in to pay his fine

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Sunday January 8th, 2017

Jim Bentley has been with tiny English soccer club Morecambe FC since 2002, first as a player and as the team’s manager since 2011. The team isn’t very good, but the fans are clearly still quite fond of Bentley. 

Bentley was ejected from a recent game for objecting to a red card on one of his players. His protest earned him a two-game suspension and a £1,000 ($1,200) fine. That’s a pretty solid chunk of change, especially for a guy working in the fourth tier of English football, so the fans got together and pitched in to give Bentley a big stack of cash. 

They handed Bentley the dough after Saturday’s 4–1 win over Notts County, and his reaction was absolutely priceless. 

Between this and Sutton United’s vaping coach, it’s been a great weekend for managers in England’s lower leagues. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters