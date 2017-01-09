Derrick Henry and his hair showed up to Raymond James Stadium on Monday to watch Alabama compete for the national championship.

The physics of Henry's hairstyle are nothing short of impressive. Naturally, people on Twitter had some jokes.

That's the same face people give when they see Derrick Henry's hair. pic.twitter.com/Wvf2G4FNvR — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) January 10, 2017

Ima just leave this right here! pic.twitter.com/8mWJuytgdw — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 10, 2017

Screw Russian hacking. I think the missing votes for Hillary are hanging out in #DerrickHenry hair. — Kyle Garrett (@GisforUGA) January 10, 2017

Look at #DerrickHenry's hair & try not to sing "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." I dare you. — will (@firewillheath) January 10, 2017

Derrick Henry's hair is the 8th wonder of the modern world. pic.twitter.com/mQqONcGC6z — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 10, 2017

Derrick Henry's hair looks like mine when I roll out of bed at noon on the weekends #NationalChampionship — Lindsey Lyles (@lyles_lindsey) January 10, 2017

Y'all think the birds in Derrick Henry's hair nest are tired of this game yet? #nationalchampionship — Kate Morris (@kat3astrophe) January 10, 2017

Derrick Henry's hair has it's own zip code #CFBPlayoff — John Feerick (@AtmosFeerick) January 10, 2017

Someday, perhaps, Bo Scarbrough's hair too will be able to attend a national championship game.