Extra Mustard

Twitter goes wild over Derrick Henry's hair

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Derrick Henry and his hair showed up to Raymond James Stadium on Monday to watch Alabama compete for the national championship. 

The physics of Henry's hairstyle are nothing short of impressive. Naturally, people on Twitter had some jokes. 

Someday, perhaps, Bo Scarbrough's hair too will be able to attend a national championship game. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters