Extra Mustard

Athletes thank, pay respect to President Obama after farewell address

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Athletes joined many across the country in taking to social media and thanking President Obama for his eight years in office.

Obama, a well-known Chicago sports fan, has served as the United States' 44th president since 2008. President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan. 20 as the nation's 45th president.

Obama delivered his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Obama will welcome one more championship team to the White House as the Chicago Cubs are expected to visit Washington D.C. on Monday – just four days before Obama leaves office.

SI VAULT: The Audacity of Hoops

Check out how some athletes reacted to the speech on Twitter:

