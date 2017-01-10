Extra Mustard

Winnipeg Jets upset with Brock Lesnar for stepping on logo in their locker room

2 hours ago

It doesn’t matter how famous you are. If you walk across a team’s logo in their locker room, you’re going to hear about it.

Part-time WWE performer/UFC fighter/walking monstrosity Brock Lesnar visited the Winnipeg Jets locker room on Monday, but made a critical error in stepping on that sacred symbol on the center of their carpet. He was immediately informed that he’d broken a cardinal rule. That was it—no scuffle.

It seems impossible to stand up to Lesnar, but perhaps the team could beat him up in like a seven-on-one. He was totally nice about it though, so maybe they’ll let it slide.

