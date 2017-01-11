Extra Mustard

Exclusive photos: ‘Bachelor' Nick Viall's high school cross country days

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

If the women on this season of The Bachelor want to win over Nick Viall's heart, they better be quick because Viall once was a track star.

Sports Illustrated has obtained yearbook photos of Viall's days as a member of the cross country and track and field team at Waukesha North.

Courtesy Derek Rubis

Courtesy Derek Rubis

Viall, 35, is making his fourth appearance on The Bachelor series for ABC after being sent home in two previous seasons as the runner-up. 

Viall reportedly won a state championship title at 800 meters at the 1999 WIAA Track And Field Championship. He went on to run for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is still listed in the Panthers' record books as a member of one of the school's fastest 3,200-meter relay teams.

Viall is certainly not the fastest Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant in recent history, as four–time Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier Josh Cox made the final eight of the third season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters