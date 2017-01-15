Extra Mustard

Former wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Hall of Fame pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at the age of 73 after a battle with stomach cancer, Snuka’s daughter, Tamina, announced.

Snuka’s death comes just two weeks after murder charges against him were dropped. He was charged in September 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Nancy Argentino​. Snuka’s lawyers had petitioned the court to drop the charges because he was suffering from dementia and given six months to live. 

Argentino died after Snuka found her in an Allentown, Pa., motel room “gasping for air and oozing yellow fluid from her mouth and nose.” According to a 2013 investigation by the Allentown Morning Call, Snuka told at least five people at the time of Argentino’s death that he had shoved her earlier in the day and she hit her head. An autopsy revealed cuts and bruises that the coroner determined were consistent with “mate abuse” and a brain injury consistent with Argentino hitting her head against a stationary object. The Call’s investigation was partially responsible for the district attorney’s office reopening the case. 

Snuka broke into WWF (later known as WWE) in 1982 and remained with the company until 1985. He spent the following five years wrestling in smaller promotions and returned to WWF in 1989. He was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame in 1996 and made periodic appearances until 2014.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters