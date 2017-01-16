Extra Mustard

James Harrison was in the gym before dawn, right after after the Steelers landed

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
23 minutes ago

One thing I kept thinking during the Steelers-Chiefs game was, “How the hell does James Harrison keep playing?” Well, here’s the answer. 

It’s been three years since the 38-year-old Harrison came out of retirement and he’s still going strong. After seeing what Harrison did in the wee hours of Monday morning, though, that shouldn’t be surprising. 

The Steelers’ plane left Kansas City shortly before 2 a.m. and landed back in Pittsburgh around 3:45. Once the plane hit the ground, Harrison was on his way to the gym.

Speed 600

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Banded takeoffs

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Bar back raises

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

The first video is time-stamped 5:10 a.m. In the second video you can see the ESPN re-run of Sunday’s Bulls-Grizzlies game, which ran until 4 a.m.

Jaromir Jagr has also been known to work out in the middle of the night. That’s obviously the secret to competing with guys half your age. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters