One thing I kept thinking during the Steelers-Chiefs game was, “How the hell does James Harrison keep playing?” Well, here’s the answer.

It’s been three years since the 38-year-old Harrison came out of retirement and he’s still going strong. After seeing what Harrison did in the wee hours of Monday morning, though, that shouldn’t be surprising.

The Steelers’ plane left Kansas City shortly before 2 a.m. and landed back in Pittsburgh around 3:45. Once the plane hit the ground, Harrison was on his way to the gym.

Speed 600 A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Banded takeoffs A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:29am PST

Bar back raises A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:44am PST

The first video is time-stamped 5:10 a.m. In the second video you can see the ESPN re-run of Sunday’s Bulls-Grizzlies game, which ran until 4 a.m.

Jaromir Jagr has also been known to work out in the middle of the night. That’s obviously the secret to competing with guys half your age.