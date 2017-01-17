Extra Mustard

Report: Lady Gaga wants to do Super Bowl halftime show on NRG Stadium roof

Extra Mustard
36 minutes ago

Lady Gaga has grand plans for this year's Super Bowl halftime show and is trying to figure out how to perform from the roof of NRG Stadium's dome, according to The New York Post.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” an insider told The Post.

NRG's Stadium has a retractable fabric roof that can open and close in under 10 minutes.

Belichick says he's not on "SnapFace" or "InstantChat"

Lawyers and technicians are also at work trying to devise a plan to enable Gaga's vision for the performance to come to fruition on live television. Another option could be a pre-taped commercial.

Super Bowl LI will be played on Feb. 5.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters