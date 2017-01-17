Lady Gaga has grand plans for this year's Super Bowl halftime show and is trying to figure out how to perform from the roof of NRG Stadium's dome, according to The New York Post.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” an insider told The Post.

NRG's Stadium has a retractable fabric roof that can open and close in under 10 minutes.

• Belichick says he's not on "SnapFace" or "InstantChat"

Lawyers and technicians are also at work trying to devise a plan to enable Gaga's vision for the performance to come to fruition on live television. Another option could be a pre-taped commercial.

Super Bowl LI will be played on Feb. 5.