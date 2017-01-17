Extra Mustard

The Packers fixed the hole Odell Beckham probably punched in their wall

Extra Mustard
8 minutes ago

R.I.P. Hole.

No, not you, Courtney Love and other former members of the band. The hole Odell Beckham supposedly punched in a visitors’ locker room wall at Lambeau Field after losing to the Packers has been erased.

Do punches leave fingerprints? There won’t be any now. We will only have the legend.

They honestly should have just left it, like a battle scar. But if it’s not a Hail Mary, why bother?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters