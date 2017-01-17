R.I.P. Hole.

No, not you, Courtney Love and other former members of the band. The hole Odell Beckham supposedly punched in a visitors’ locker room wall at Lambeau Field after losing to the Packers has been erased.

Gone, but not forgotten. The OBJ hole in the wall at Lambeau Field has been fixed.#packers pic.twitter.com/KTBoNF29ID — tim van vooren (@tvvfoxsix) January 17, 2017

Do punches leave fingerprints? There won’t be any now. We will only have the legend.

They honestly should have just left it, like a battle scar. But if it’s not a Hail Mary, why bother?