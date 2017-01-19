Extra Mustard

Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson joined Migos on stage for ‘Bad and Boujee’

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Lakers guards Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson were on stage in L.A. on Wednesday for Migos’ show, and they might have been the least famous people up there. 

For their smash hit “Bad and Boujee,” Migos brought out every star imaginable. Lil Yachty, YG, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign were there. So was Chance the Rapper. And then there were the Lakers’ third- and fourth-leading scorers.  

(If you know the song you know that the language is NSFW.)

Clarkson and Swaggy P were also apparently hanging out with Migos before the show. 

It’s nice to see the Lakers still have celebrity status, even though they’re second from the bottom in the West. 

