Goldberg’s pre-match ritual left him with a bloody gash in his head

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Goldberg appeared on Raw last night and didn’t even come close to touching Brock Lesnar. Then how did he end up with blood running down his forehead?

During his pre-Royal Rumble promo, fans watching at home were left wondering why he was bleeding and why he didn’t even mention it.

No, it wasn’t a reference to Brock Lesnar busting Randy Orton’s head open at Summerslam. It turns out Goldberg’s pre-match ritual involves bashing his head against the door to the locker room.

Here’s what Sasha Banks said on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast last year:  

“Seeing him backstage, he was so nice and he came up to me and said 'hi' and I was like, 'wait, you're saying 'hi' to me? Oh my god! You're Goldberg!' And right before he went out, he looked at me and Bayley and was like, 'you didn't see this'. He headbanged the door just to get himself psyched and ready. Like, that is the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life!”

That might help explain why he had a hard time remembering his lines.  

