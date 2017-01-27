Dreading Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl halftime show? Then you better hop on board with this campaign.

A heroic fan from San Francisco by the name of “Justin G.” has started a Change.org petition, asking the NFL to replace Gaga with Atlanta-based rap group Migos.

“Very Simple,” the petition so politely opens. “The Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl and it's gonna be in Houston. Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF. Your entertainment choices have to change RIGHT NOW.”

It suggests a preshow with Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane (BURR), Goodie Mob, Ludacris and Young Jeezy. Then, it says, Andre 3000 should sing the national anthem along with with Erykah Badu.

“By sing I mean hit Donald Trump with a FIRE 64 bars,” Justin writes.

The whole thing is a pretty amazing read, and as of this writing it’s got over 12,000 supporters. It does not say anything about Gaga’s planned guest performer, Tony Bennett, so I’m assuming he can stay to add backup vocals to “Call Casting.”

Let’s make this happen, America.